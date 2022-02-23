Comparing Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equity Residential and Alexander’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Residential $2.46 billion 12.77 $1.33 billion $3.54 23.65 Alexander’s $206.15 million 6.31 $41.94 million $25.93 9.82

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander’s. Alexander’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Residential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Equity Residential pays out 68.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexander’s pays out 69.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Equity Residential has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Alexander’s has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Residential and Alexander’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Residential 54.09% 12.37% 6.47% Alexander’s 64.48% 61.02% 9.25%

Volatility & Risk

Equity Residential has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander’s has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Equity Residential and Alexander’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Residential 0 14 3 0 2.18 Alexander’s 1 0 0 0 1.00

Equity Residential currently has a consensus price target of $89.38, suggesting a potential upside of 6.74%. Alexander’s has a consensus price target of $270.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.02%. Given Equity Residential’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Equity Residential is more favorable than Alexander’s.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of Equity Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of Alexander’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Equity Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Alexander’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Equity Residential beats Alexander’s on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equity Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H. Lurie and Sam Zell in March 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Alexander’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexander’s, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

