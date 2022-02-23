Comparing Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) & Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) and Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Foghorn Therapeutics and Indaptus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foghorn Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Indaptus Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Foghorn Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 147.57%. Indaptus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 259.63%. Given Indaptus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Indaptus Therapeutics is more favorable than Foghorn Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Foghorn Therapeutics and Indaptus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foghorn Therapeutics -10,844.22% -81.43% -42.24% Indaptus Therapeutics N/A -95.51% -72.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Foghorn Therapeutics and Indaptus Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foghorn Therapeutics $430,000.00 990.00 -$68.80 million N/A N/A Indaptus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.13 million ($13.10) -0.33

Indaptus Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Foghorn Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.2% of Foghorn Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Foghorn Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Foghorn Therapeutics has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indaptus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Foghorn Therapeutics beats Indaptus Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system. It is developing FHD-286, a small molecule inhibitor of the enzymatic activity of BRG1 and BRM for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma and relapsed and/or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and FHD-609, a small molecule protein degrader of BRD9 to treat patients with synovial sarcoma. The company is also developing an enzymatic inhibitor and a protein degrader as selective modulators of BRM; and ARID1B selective modulators for the treatment of ovarian, endometrial, colorectal, bladder, and gastric cancers. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to discover and develop novel therapeutics based on disruptors of a specified transcription factor target. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention. The company was founded by Michael James Newman on February 24, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.