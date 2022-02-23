Comparing Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) and Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL)

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) and Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Quaint Oak Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Quaint Oak Bancorp and Cullman Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quaint Oak Bancorp 16.79% 16.75% 1.02% Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Quaint Oak Bancorp and Cullman Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quaint Oak Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Cullman Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quaint Oak Bancorp and Cullman Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quaint Oak Bancorp $22.98 million 1.84 $3.24 million $2.60 8.08 Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Quaint Oak Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cullman Bancorp.

Dividends

Quaint Oak Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cullman Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Quaint Oak Bancorp pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Quaint Oak Bancorp beats Cullman Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the community banking. Its offers personal banking, personal lending, business banking, real estate, insurance, saving account, mortgages loans, auto, home, business & term life insurance, commercial loans and business lending. The company was founded on July 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Southampton, PA.

About Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

Receive News & Ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.