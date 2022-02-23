Comparing Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) & BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Real Good Food and BellRing Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Good Food N/A N/A N/A BellRing Brands 2.20% -1.30% 5.71%

This table compares Real Good Food and BellRing Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Good Food N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BellRing Brands $1.25 billion 0.80 $27.60 million $0.72 35.51

BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Real Good Food.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Real Good Food and BellRing Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Good Food 0 0 3 0 3.00 BellRing Brands 0 1 6 0 2.86

Real Good Food currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 140.68%. BellRing Brands has a consensus target price of $32.67, indicating a potential upside of 27.75%. Given Real Good Food’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Real Good Food is more favorable than BellRing Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.0% of Real Good Food shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of BellRing Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BellRing Brands beats Real Good Food on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company Inc. is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc. is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands. It sells its products through a network of channels, including club, food, drug, mass, convenience, specialty, and eCommerce; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri. BellRing Brands, Inc. is a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc.

