Compound Price Tops $108.35 (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Compound coin can now be bought for about $108.35 or 0.00292835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $713.66 million and $53.13 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,586,411 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

