Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.12). Compugen reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.58). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Compugen.

CGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Compugen by 22.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 22,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Compugen by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 26,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Compugen by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 160,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 157,025 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 56,484 shares in the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.76. 938,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,967. Compugen has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $188.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

