Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.12). Compugen reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.58). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Compugen.
CGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ CGEN traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.76. 938,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,967. Compugen has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $188.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18.
About Compugen (Get Rating)
Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.
