COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Stock Price Down 6.5%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) shares fell 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.64. 314,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 556,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered COMSovereign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of COMSovereign in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get COMSovereign alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of COMSovereign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of COMSovereign by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 19,433 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMSovereign during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMSovereign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of COMSovereign by 540.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 110,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

COMSovereign Company Profile (NASDAQ:COMS)

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.