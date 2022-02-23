Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,385 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNXC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CNXC opened at $194.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.79. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $105.42 and a twelve month high of $208.48.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.
In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $882,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $3,999,150 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Concentrix (CNXC)
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC).
Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.