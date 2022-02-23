Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,385 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNXC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXC opened at $194.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.79. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $105.42 and a twelve month high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $882,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $3,999,150 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

