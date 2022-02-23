Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,546 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.66% of Concord Acquisition worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Concord Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $561,000. Coastal Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Concord Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,024,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Concord Acquisition by 19,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Concord Acquisition by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CND opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19. Concord Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $13.48.

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

