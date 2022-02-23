Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Gap Up to $4.71

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.71, but opened at $4.97. Conduent shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 61,483 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNDT shares. Maxim Group upgraded Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Conduent by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 115,471 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,245,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,340,000 after acquiring an additional 47,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,927,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after acquiring an additional 71,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

