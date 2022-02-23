Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,893 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.6% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Analog Devices worth $123,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,532 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 73.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after buying an additional 3,612,571 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 130.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,887,000 after buying an additional 4,395,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,564,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,937,000 after buying an additional 921,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.56. 43,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,217,597. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 86.79%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

