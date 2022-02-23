Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,998 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.5% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lockheed Martin worth $112,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 86,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $5,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.68.

LMT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $386.21. The stock had a trading volume of 48,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,727. The firm has a market cap of $105.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $398.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $371.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.54.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

