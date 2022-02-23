Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $129.25 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,188,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,992 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.7% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $129,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,473,930. The firm has a market cap of $265.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

