Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $24.21 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,966 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $24,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,997,000 after purchasing an additional 190,399 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,379,000 after purchasing an additional 818,513 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,601,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,724,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth approximately $175,245,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,316,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.17. 26,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,991. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.87. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.10 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.42.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. Barclays increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.78.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

