Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $24.80 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 43,190 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,018,705,000 after acquiring an additional 418,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,266,403,000 after acquiring an additional 167,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,120,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,838,000 after acquiring an additional 296,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HSBC lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.66. The company had a trading volume of 182,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.85. The company has a market capitalization of $220.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.