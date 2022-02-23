Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $40.13 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,729 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Nordson worth $40,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 136.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Nordson in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 184.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $227.08. 5,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,403. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.94. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $185.30 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.75.

Nordson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.