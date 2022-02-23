Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $46.38 Million Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Cerner worth $46,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 601.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 58.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

CERN traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.30. 609,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,867,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.26. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $93.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

