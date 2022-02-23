Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $96.65 Million Stock Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the quarter. Entergy makes up approximately 1.3% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Entergy worth $96,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Entergy by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,576,000 after acquiring an additional 398,620 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Entergy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Entergy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 889.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 62,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

ETR traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.44. 23,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,390. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

