Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $97.55 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 831,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,833 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.3% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $97,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,465,009,000 after acquiring an additional 995,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,012,000 after buying an additional 146,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,087,000 after buying an additional 435,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total value of $2,999,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 636,765 shares of company stock valued at $84,153,866. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,087,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $260.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $139.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.