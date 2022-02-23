Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,421 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,923,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the quarter. Rayonier comprises approximately 1.6% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Rayonier worth $117,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,066,000 after purchasing an additional 87,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rayonier by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,808,000 after purchasing an additional 344,257 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.89. 4,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,093. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.94. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Rayonier’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 99.08%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

