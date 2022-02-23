Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,239,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Gilead Sciences worth $89,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after buying an additional 4,409,756 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,304 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 6,600.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,736 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 100.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,150,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,074 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.43. The stock had a trading volume of 312,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,933,400. The firm has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

