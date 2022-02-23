Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,599 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of American Water Works worth $23,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 13.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 10.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.39.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 32.14%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on AWK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

