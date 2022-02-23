Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 20,287 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,287 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $24,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.74, for a total value of $765,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,554. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROK traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,606. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.13 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.50.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

