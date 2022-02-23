Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 20,831 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,842 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 20,831 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Stryker worth $80,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,386,078,000 after buying an additional 184,760 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,165,000 after buying an additional 258,602 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK stock traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.04. 22,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,034. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.27. The company has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $227.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

