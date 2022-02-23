Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 42,737 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,053,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,737 shares during the quarter. Nestlé comprises about 2.0% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $147,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,679,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,296,000 after purchasing an additional 164,983 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,189,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,874,000 after buying an additional 151,291 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,571,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 706,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,344,000 after buying an additional 16,328 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSRGY shares. Barclays increased their target price on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.51. 282,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,687. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $141.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

