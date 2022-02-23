Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 61,733 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,841,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,733 shares during the period. Southern comprises 1.7% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Southern worth $126,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,383,000 after acquiring an additional 194,848 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,836,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,520,000 after acquiring an additional 260,530 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,178,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,814,000 after buying an additional 74,123 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Southern by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,836,000 after buying an additional 336,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,230 shares of company stock worth $5,524,512. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.53. 215,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,094,096. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average of $65.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

