Conflux Network (CFX) Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,132.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.22 or 0.06999906 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.12 or 0.00286159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015983 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.76 or 0.00780855 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00072292 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008175 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00400729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00221319 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

