Conformis (CFMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Conformis has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $109.13 million, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.38.
CFMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
About Conformis
ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.
