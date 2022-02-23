Conformis (CFMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Conformis has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $109.13 million, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.38.

CFMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Conformis by 597.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 272,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 233,723 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Conformis by 1,749.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 202,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Conformis by 167.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 73,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Conformis by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,827,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 33,539 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Conformis in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

