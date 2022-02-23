Conifer (CNFR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CNFR opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.17. Conifer has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
Conifer Company Profile
Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment is involved in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.
