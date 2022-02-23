Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.20 Million

Brokerages expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) will post $88.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.40 million and the lowest is $88.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will report full year sales of $350.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $349.29 million to $351.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $368.73 million, with estimates ranging from $366.60 million to $370.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Consensus Cloud Solutions.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at 53.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 57.53. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a fifty-two week low of 34.81 and a fifty-two week high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

