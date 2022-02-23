Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires 1,868 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Consolidated Planning Corp owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Financial Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SUSA traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,133. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.03. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $106.97.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.