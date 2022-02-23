Consolidated Planning Corp Buys 10,996 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,996 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 6.1% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Consolidated Planning Corp owned about 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,768,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,409,000 after purchasing an additional 78,955 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,306,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,474,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,094,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,045,000 after purchasing an additional 109,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 188,095 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 451,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,519. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.87. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $60.29.

