Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 5,538 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000. CrowdStrike comprises 0.9% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $1,082,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $601,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 18,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total transaction of $3,493,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,285 shares of company stock valued at $30,078,005. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.99. The company had a trading volume of 28,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,158. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.47 and its 200 day moving average is $230.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of -177.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.44. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

