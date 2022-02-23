Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 249.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.
Shares of Constellium stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,912,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,134. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. Constellium has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.20.
CSTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.
Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
