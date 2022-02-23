Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 249.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Shares of Constellium stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,912,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,134. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. Constellium has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.20.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Constellium by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,354,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,358,000 after purchasing an additional 238,294 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Constellium by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Constellium by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 72,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Constellium by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 71,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Constellium by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 418,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

