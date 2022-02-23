Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Gap Up to $19.00

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.00, but opened at $20.17. Constellium shares last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 27,198 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSTM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Constellium by 1,383.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Constellium during the second quarter worth $211,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

