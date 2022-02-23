CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.40 Million

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $13.40 million and approximately $18,586.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,564,270 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

