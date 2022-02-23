Contrasting APA (NASDAQ:APA) and Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) and Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

APA has a beta of 4.45, meaning that its share price is 345% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whiting Petroleum has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares APA and Whiting Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APA $4.44 billion 2.53 -$4.86 billion $1.50 20.55 Whiting Petroleum N/A N/A N/A $3.38 18.93

Whiting Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than APA. Whiting Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than APA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares APA and Whiting Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA 8.91% -393.47% 7.32% Whiting Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Whiting Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of APA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Whiting Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

APA pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Whiting Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. APA pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Whiting Petroleum pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. APA has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. APA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for APA and Whiting Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA 0 7 10 1 2.67 Whiting Petroleum 0 4 4 0 2.50

APA presently has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.15%. Whiting Petroleum has a consensus price target of $77.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.37%. Given Whiting Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Whiting Petroleum is more favorable than APA.

Summary

APA beats Whiting Petroleum on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APA (Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Whiting Petroleum (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

