Contrasting Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) and Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Dorchester Minerals and Whiting Petroleum are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Whiting Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Whiting Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dorchester Minerals and Whiting Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Whiting Petroleum 0 4 4 0 2.50

Whiting Petroleum has a consensus price target of $77.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.69%. Given Whiting Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Whiting Petroleum is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.

Risk & Volatility

Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whiting Petroleum has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Whiting Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals 69.97% 54.87% 52.72% Whiting Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Whiting Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals $46.93 million 16.24 $21.16 million $1.46 14.75 Whiting Petroleum N/A N/A N/A $3.38 18.88

Dorchester Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Whiting Petroleum. Dorchester Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whiting Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Dorchester Minerals pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Whiting Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dorchester Minerals pays out 175.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Whiting Petroleum pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dorchester Minerals has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Dorchester Minerals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

About Dorchester Minerals (Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Whiting Petroleum (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

