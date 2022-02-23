Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.93% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.
NYSE:VLRS opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 2.70.
About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.
