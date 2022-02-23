Copa (NYSE:CPA) PT Raised to $96.00 at Barclays

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.06% from the stock’s previous close.

CPA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.89.

Get Copa alerts:

Shares of CPA opened at $89.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 95.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.84. Copa has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $97.63.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.93. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Copa will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa by 88.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.