CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. CoreCivic has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreCivic will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.
CoreCivic Company Profile
CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CoreCivic (CXW)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.