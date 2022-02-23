Cormark Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will earn $3.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.87.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$260.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$267.90 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CWB. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.17.

TSE:CWB opened at C$37.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$30.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.47.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total value of C$217,055.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 31.10%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.