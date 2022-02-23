Cormark Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Lundin Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.26.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LUN. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.80 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. cut Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.75.

TSE:LUN opened at C$11.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$8.56 and a 1-year high of C$16.07.

In other news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.49 per share, with a total value of C$949,180.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 94,922,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$900,987,264.88. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$583,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,324,104.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

