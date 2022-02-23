Cormark Weighs in on Bank of Montreal’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.62. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 earnings at $10.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BMO. Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

NYSE:BMO opened at $114.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.93. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.05 and a 1-year high of $120.86.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,251,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,522,334,000 after purchasing an additional 363,203 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,833,000 after purchasing an additional 381,744 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,592,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,941,000 after purchasing an additional 136,276 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,880,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,318,000 after purchasing an additional 514,992 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,445,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,307,000 after purchasing an additional 244,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $1.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 45.44%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

