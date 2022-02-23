Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

OFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.87. 633,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,915. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Earnings History and Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

