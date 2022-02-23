Costain Group (LON:COST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.05

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 43.05 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.61), with a volume of 608236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.38 ($0.63).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.09) target price on shares of Costain Group in a report on Monday, December 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.61. The firm has a market cap of £123.73 million and a PE ratio of 20.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 54.66.

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets.

