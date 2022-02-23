CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s current price.

CSGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.14.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $62.69 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.92. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 105.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 930.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,667,000 after acquiring an additional 39,443,646 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,686,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,607 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,617 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,537,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,871,000 after buying an additional 1,514,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,891,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,683,000 after buying an additional 428,342 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.