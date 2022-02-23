Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,766 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $506.20. The company had a trading volume of 29,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,198. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $524.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.08. The stock has a market cap of $224.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

