Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s revenue was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CTRA traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $23.21. 9,145,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,268,532. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $24.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.19.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

CTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, Director Frances M. Vallejo sold 16,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $348,516.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $2,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,941 shares of company stock worth $3,831,610. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy (Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.