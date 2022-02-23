Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Shares of BASE stock opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61. Couchbase has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Couchbase will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $10,863,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

